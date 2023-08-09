Watch CBS News
Man shot multiple times in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of East Franklin and Cedar avenues at about 3:26 p.m.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to HCMC.

No arrests have been made.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 11:28 PM

