Man shot multiple times in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is expected to survive after he was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis.
Police say officers were called to the intersection of East Franklin and Cedar avenues at about 3:26 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Metro Transit to provide express buses to the State Fair, service for other big events
The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to HCMC.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.