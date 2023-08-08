Watch CBS News
Metro Transit will provide transport to the State Fair and other big events

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 8, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 8, 2023 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Tuesday, Metro Transit announced that they will be offering State Fair Express buses that'll run every 30-minutes, everyday throughout the Minnesota State Fair.

State Fair express buses will run between the State Fair Transit Hub -- which is located on the west side of the fairgrounds -- and locations in Blaine, Minnetonka, Bloomington, and Cottage Grove. 

screenshot-2023-08-08-095407.png
Metro Transit

These locations are as follows:

  • 95th Ave. Park & Ride, Blaine 
  • I-394 & Co. Rd. 73 Park & Ride, Minnetonka
  • 30th Ave. Park & Ride, Bloomington
  • Cottage Grove Park & Ride, Cottage Grove

Bus service will start at 9 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends and Labor Day. The last bus will depart from the fairgrounds at midnight except for on Labor Day -- the last bus will depart at 11 p.m.

Metro Transit encourage fairgoers to purchase bus tickets ahead of time. A roundtrip ticket when bought in advanced through the Metro Transit app will cost $5. Tickets purchased online or on-site will be $6 cash. 

In addition to express buses, fairgoers will also be able to access fairgrounds on the Metro A Line and Route 3. 

Roundtrip tickets can be used for unlimited rides until 2 a.m. on the date after purchase. 

Parking at express Bus & Rides are free. 

Metro Transit is also make services available for other big events throughout the city. 

A few events coming up that Metro Transit will be providing service for: 

  • Pink, Target Field, Thursday, Aug. 10
  • Ed Sheeran, U.S. Bank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 12
  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans, U.S. Bank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 19

For more information about routes and ticket pricing, click here

First published on August 8, 2023 / 11:22 AM

