Metro Transit will provide transport to the State Fair and other big events

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Tuesday, Metro Transit announced that they will be offering State Fair Express buses that'll run every 30-minutes, everyday throughout the Minnesota State Fair.

State Fair express buses will run between the State Fair Transit Hub -- which is located on the west side of the fairgrounds -- and locations in Blaine, Minnetonka, Bloomington, and Cottage Grove.

These locations are as follows:

95th Ave. Park & Ride, Blaine

I-394 & Co. Rd. 73 Park & Ride, Minnetonka

30th Ave. Park & Ride, Bloomington

Cottage Grove Park & Ride, Cottage Grove

Bus service will start at 9 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends and Labor Day. The last bus will depart from the fairgrounds at midnight except for on Labor Day -- the last bus will depart at 11 p.m.

Metro Transit encourage fairgoers to purchase bus tickets ahead of time. A roundtrip ticket when bought in advanced through the Metro Transit app will cost $5. Tickets purchased online or on-site will be $6 cash.

The @mnstatefair is just over two weeks away, but it’s never too soon to plan your trip to and from the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Learn more about State Fair Express Bus service to and from Blaine, Minnetonka, Bloomington, and Cottage Grove here: https://t.co/SF6UMqWPBC pic.twitter.com/g58JdW0DIZ — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) August 8, 2023

In addition to express buses, fairgoers will also be able to access fairgrounds on the Metro A Line and Route 3.

Roundtrip tickets can be used for unlimited rides until 2 a.m. on the date after purchase.

Parking at express Bus & Rides are free.

Metro Transit is also make services available for other big events throughout the city.

Beyhive, we had a great time getting you to the show! Remember, if you’re taking light rail home, please get in line as soon as you can when the concert ends. Info on post-event bus departures here: https://t.co/2tI3C4WSwK #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/cGjdgFo4nS — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) July 21, 2023

A few events coming up that Metro Transit will be providing service for:

Pink, Target Field, Thursday, Aug. 10

Ed Sheeran, U.S. Bank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 12

Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans, U.S. Bank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 19

For more information about routes and ticket pricing, click here.