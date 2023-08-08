Metro Transit will provide transport to the State Fair and other big events
MINNEAPOLIS -- On Tuesday, Metro Transit announced that they will be offering State Fair Express buses that'll run every 30-minutes, everyday throughout the Minnesota State Fair.
State Fair express buses will run between the State Fair Transit Hub -- which is located on the west side of the fairgrounds -- and locations in Blaine, Minnetonka, Bloomington, and Cottage Grove.
These locations are as follows:
- 95th Ave. Park & Ride, Blaine
- I-394 & Co. Rd. 73 Park & Ride, Minnetonka
- 30th Ave. Park & Ride, Bloomington
- Cottage Grove Park & Ride, Cottage Grove
Bus service will start at 9 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends and Labor Day. The last bus will depart from the fairgrounds at midnight except for on Labor Day -- the last bus will depart at 11 p.m.
Metro Transit encourage fairgoers to purchase bus tickets ahead of time. A roundtrip ticket when bought in advanced through the Metro Transit app will cost $5. Tickets purchased online or on-site will be $6 cash.
In addition to express buses, fairgoers will also be able to access fairgrounds on the Metro A Line and Route 3.
Roundtrip tickets can be used for unlimited rides until 2 a.m. on the date after purchase.
Parking at express Bus & Rides are free.
Metro Transit is also make services available for other big events throughout the city.
A few events coming up that Metro Transit will be providing service for:
- Pink, Target Field, Thursday, Aug. 10
- Ed Sheeran, U.S. Bank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 12
- Minnesota Vikings vs. Tennessee Titans, U.S. Bank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 19
For more information about routes and ticket pricing, click here.
