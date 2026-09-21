Parents of Minneapolis students organizing effort to delay plans that could close up to 16 schools

Minneapolis Public Schools parents are organizing an effort to delay district proposals that could close up to 16 schools.

District leaders presented three proposals to the school board last week as part of what they call a "transformation plan" that has been in the works for several years.

On Monday night, parents gathered outside Loring Elementary School on the city's north side to make posters opposing the proposals.

"My daughter, she just doesn't know where she's going to go to school and that's tough," said Siri Lachmansingh, who has a first grader at Loring Elementary. "We can really trust that our kids are going to be safe here and that they are loved by their teachers and their classmates, and we don't want to see it go."

She's just one of the parents in the area talking to neighbors and sharing information about the proposals on social media.

Minneapolis Public Schools have faced steep budget deficits and low enrollment. At last week's meeting, Chair Collin Beachy asked if the proposals could help the district gain some financial stability.

Ty Thompson, deputy superintendent for the district, said school closures in other areas across the country haven't created huge cost savings and that the intent of the plan is to "give families the experience they have asked us for".

A district spokesperson confirmed the purpose of the plan is not to reduce expenses, but instead to concentrate resources and improve the student experience. As for the school buildings, if students are moved elsewhere, the district says they could be repurposed. In the meantime, the district would maintain the buildings, which the spokesperson said costs around $50,000 - $80,000 each year for an elementary school.

Lachmansingh worries the potential consolidation may drive families away, which would lower the funds available to the schools. She wants to see the board delay the plan.

"Closing the community schools that people love are going to make parents leave; it's not going to get more parents to come to schools," she said.

The district is asking for feedback from the community at the following meetings:

Camden High School, Sept. 30

Washburn High School, Oct. 1

Edison High School, Oct. 2

South High School, Oct. 6

North High School, Oct. 7

Southwest High School, Oct. 8

Roosevelt High School, Oct. 9

Each of the meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.