Crowd shows support for 3 women protesting in Richfield after confrontation

Tuesday afternoon, more than 20 people gathered on the Highway 62 bridge between Minneapolis and Richfield after a small protest sparked a confrontation there last week.

Three women in their 70s, including Kathy Stehly, have been coming together holding signs above the highway since last summer.

"We've been coming out here since late summer, frustrated about what has been going on in this country," Stehly said.

She said she's never run into any issues, but last week something changed.

A woman confronted them, upset about the protest and the noise they were making, and eventually called the police. The encounter was recorded by Darnell Edwards.

In the video, you can hear a Richfield Police Department officer tell the group, "You guys are more than good to do this. You guys are fine. You just cannot affix it to the bridge."

The video quickly spread on social media, inspiring others to join.

Michelle Jones has a front row seat to the protest and has called the neighborhood home for decades. She peeked through the window, curious about the cars outside her home, but says she wasn't bothered by the noise.

"I can't complain about a little noise, I'm in an airport zone," she laughed.

What began as a small protest by three women has now become much bigger — a scene Stehly says shows the power of community.

"We are not wrong with what we are doing. There are people who will support what we are doing," Stehly said.