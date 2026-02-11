Woman confronts anti-ICE protesters in Richfield, video shows; officer lets demonstration proceed

On Tuesday, a community member said there was a heated confrontation on a pedestrian bridge in Richfield, Minnesota. A woman confronted people voicing opinions against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and eventually called the cops.

"This is not legal to do, I'm calling the cops," the woman told a group of three women protesting and the man who was with them, recording the confrontation.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. over Highway 62.

"I don't want this stuff on the bridge. That is the most offensive thing I've ever seen," the woman said to the group.

"There was three of the sweetest women up there with signs," said Darnell Edwards, who captured video of the incident. "Someone had an opinion that came and gave their ideas."

Edwards was recording when the woman who had the opposing opinion called police.

"I don't care about you right now," she said.

Edwards responded to the woman, saying, "I'm just listening!"

"I really don't care about you right now," the woman said.

Edwards has since posted the video on Instagram. The clip also shows when officers arrived.



"You guys are more than good to do this. You guys are fine. You just cannot affix it to the bridge," the Richfield Police Department officer said when she showed up.

"I think that's what this country is all about," Edwards told WCCO.

Richfield police said the call was regarding a concern of signs and a flag affixed to the bridge structure. After a cordial conversation, no enforcement action was taken.

"You guys are totally fine and totally within your rights," the officer said to the group. "If you guys want to stand here and hold it, you totally can."

The officer then told the group, "Have a good day," and the group thanked her.

If Edwards could go back to Tuesday, he says he'd wish the following.

"Have a back-and-forth conversation. I think that would've been great. I would've loved to see a hug at the end, to be honest," he said.

"I've got a mother that has to look out here. You're honking the horns. It's terrible. Not respectful to other people," the woman told protesters.

After investigating, WCCO wasn't able to find the name of or reach the woman who confronted protesters.

"I do feel for her being that upset," Edwards said.