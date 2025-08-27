Watch CBS News
Crime

Minneapolis restaurant across from school targeted in mass shooting offering free meals to community

By
Johnny Kahner
Digital Producer
Johnny Kahner is a Digital Content Producer at WCCO. He primarily covers Minnesota sports for the website.
Read Full Bio
Johnny Kahner

/ CBS Minnesota

Gunman fires into Minneapolis Catholic school mass, killing 2 young students
Gunman fires into Minneapolis Catholic school mass, killing 2 young students 12:12

A Minneapolis restaurant is offering free meals and drinks to the community after the deadly mass shooting Wednesday at an Annunciation Catholic Church service packed with young students.

An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed while they sat in the pews. Seventeen others are injured, 14 of whom are children. Two of the victims are in critical condition.  

A restaurant spokesperson for Mac's Fish and Chips, located just across the street from the church at 610 West 54th St., said in an email, "Please let as many people in the area know that they can use our space. Restrooms, beverages, meals on us."

map-4.png

Leaders in Minnesota and across the country, including President Trump, have reacted to the school shooting.

The gunman was in his 20s. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said he has no extensive criminal history. He also fired a shotgun and a pistol and ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the back of the church.

Johnny Kahner

Johnny Kahner is a Digital Content Producer at WCCO. He primarily covers Minnesota sports for the website.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue