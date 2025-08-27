Minneapolis restaurant across from school targeted in mass shooting offering free meals to community

A Minneapolis restaurant is offering free meals and drinks to the community after the deadly mass shooting Wednesday at an Annunciation Catholic Church service packed with young students.

An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed while they sat in the pews. Seventeen others are injured, 14 of whom are children. Two of the victims are in critical condition.

A restaurant spokesperson for Mac's Fish and Chips, located just across the street from the church at 610 West 54th St., said in an email, "Please let as many people in the area know that they can use our space. Restrooms, beverages, meals on us."

Leaders in Minnesota and across the country, including President Trump, have reacted to the school shooting.

The gunman was in his 20s. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said he has no extensive criminal history. He also fired a shotgun and a pistol and ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the back of the church.