Minneapolis residents react to police chief's resignation with shock, hope

After the murder of George Floyd, the Minneapolis Police Department lost hundreds of officers and was a "depleted police department," a statement from former Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara's attorney said.

The chief "made significant progress in rebuilding community trust and pride within the ranks of MPD," the statement reads.

At the memorial to Alex Pretti, who was killed during Operation Metro Surge, part of the attorney statement hits home. It says the city was constantly on the "precipice of igniting the spark that would set the city on fire again" and it claims O'Hara helped mitigate the violent clashes.

Most people WCCO spoke with around several Minneapolis neighborhoods say O'Hara had their respect.

"I was watching the Twins game on my phone and the announcement came over and I was like, 'Whoa, what's that all about?'" said Marta Knick as she was heading to the Guthrie Theatre.

"I was very sad because we're more than the sum of our mistakes," said Minneapolis resident Howard Dotson.

Hours after the announcement, community members were eager to learn more about the one challenged with leading the most scrutinized police department in the country.

"What's heartbreaking the most is he was in a high-level position of leaderhip and he dropped the ball," said Michael Wilson, who works at Pimento Jamaican Kitchen.

Some are giving grace more than others.

"He may have made a mistake but that doesn't erase his four years of transformational work in the MPD," Dotson added.

O'Hara joined the department in November 2022, two-and-a-half years after the murder of Floyd.

"You have to reestablish culture. I feel like he did an amazing job at that and was front-facing, which is good," said Wilson.

That wasn't the chief's only challenge. Just within the past year, he responded to the Annunciation Catholic School shooting and Operation Metro Surge.

"I was pleased with the whole way he handled the Metro Surge thing," said Ruth Lipker on the Stone Arch Bridge.

In the statement from his attorney, O'Hara says he was "proud to serve Minneapolis and remains grateful to the officers and community partners who did difficult work under extraordinary pressure."

"Yeah, he was invested in his job and the community. but he had personal investments in that job as well," said Minneapolis resident Donald Turner.

Now, Minneapolis residents are looking ahead.

"We have change, again, and because we have change, I think we're in the place to create a positive outlook or negative outlook," Wilson told WCCO.

"I always have hope for the city. The city's bigger than any of us and I love living here," another man added while walking the Stone Arch Bridge.

In the recent statement from his attorney, there was zero comment on the investigation that occurred. Those WCCO spoke to continued to have questions about that.