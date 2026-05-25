George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis 6 years ago. Here's how family and residents are honoring him.

Monday marks six years since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

People gathered at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, also known as George Floyd Square, throughout the day to remember and celebrate his life. The somber remembrance was sprinkled with joy at the site of his death.

Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones, got the news the morning after May 25, 2020.

"I basically think, going back through the time, because when I heard what happened to my nephew, on the 26th, my whole life changed. The whole world changed," Jones said.

George Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross, delivered books to one of the many stands that held memorabilia about a man whose death changed a city and a nation.

"Floyd would like it like this. Floyd would like everybody celebrating. He never liked to see tears in anybody's eyes. I tell everybody whenever he saw anyone in need, he would take his big arm and wrap it around them," Ross said.

There are a few new businesses in the area, including a photo studio in which Kingdemetrius Pendleton displays his work, which focuses on the killing and destructive aftermath.

"I am asking that people don't just come out on this particular day, but come out all particular times because this community needs their help," Pendleton said.

Among those who lived through the trauma was Terrill Griffin, one of the Minneapolis firefighters who helped save Minneapolis from burning.

"I feel like there is a tremendous amount of growth that can take place here, a tremendous amount of healing still has to come forward," Griffin said.

The future of what George Floyd Square will look like remains unresolved. Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne said the council will be voting on one proposal in early June, both by a council committee and the full council.

A candlelight vigil at the site is scheduled to start on Monday at 8 p.m., the hour that Floyd was murdered.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says work on renovating the area will begin in the summer.