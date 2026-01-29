Minneapolis rapper Nur-D grateful to be alive after arrest by federal agents during protests

Minneapolis-based hip-hop artist Nur-D says he thought he was going to die at the hands of federal agents last weekend amid the protests that erupted in the aftermath of Alex Pretti being shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

More at home in the studio, it was the events of Jan. 24 that forced him out of his comfort zone and into the streets.

"This is real, this is life or death. You could die from saying, 'I don't like this,'" said Nur-D. "I went out there to voice my hurt, voice my pain, to exercise my First Amendment right, to say I just don't think it's cool to kill people in the street."

While taking part in the protest, Nur-D says things got hectic.

"There are these flash bangs, and there is gas everywhere. So, I walk calmly, I walk slowly with my hands up. I was just being grabbed by somebody, and so I began to run. And as I was thrown to the ground, I was told I was under arrest for assaulting a federal officer, that's what I was told," said Nur-D.

He says he was hit in the back by some sort of projectile, and while on the ground, he kept repeating one phrase, thinking they would be the last words he would ever say.

"I said my name is Matthew James Obidiah Allen. I am a United States citizen. I've done nothing wrong," he said.

Nur-D says he is proud to be a Minnesotan and glad to see his state standing up to what he calls an occupation by federal agents.

"I'm grateful I'm alive, I'm here, I'm able to hug my wife and see friends, and that's something that wasn't guaranteed in that moment," said Nur-D.

An artist known for his storytelling says he will use his platform to tell the story of what's happening here in Minnesota.

"I get to use my voice to say we are done with this," said Nur-D.

Nur-D says he's got a team of attorneys to represent him as he pursues legal action against the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Border Patrol.