The Minneapolis Queen is a great way to get out on the water this summer

Water is a big part of our culture in Minnesota. Even if you don't have a boat, you can still get in on the fun this summer!

Adam del Rosso and Reg Chapman made their way to Bohemian Flats in Minneapolis to check out the Minneapolis Queen— the ticket for a fun adventure on the Mississippi River this summer.

"It's one of those events that people remember. We always tell people everybody leaves happy. They show up happy, and they leave happier," said David Lawrance, the CEO of Paradise Charter Cruises.

"Most of our cruises are narrated, even on our private charters, such as weddings, corporate events, or personal events," said Lawrance. "Or they can just be left for people to enjoy the night, you know, gather with their friends. They can have a DJ on board, they can use our sound system, which is awesome. We've done karaoke on the boats."

"At nighttime, the views down here are just incredible, with the skies all the lights all on, and the bridge is all lit up."

Lawrance and his team have been sailing in the Twin Cities for 42 years—serving 50,000 guests a year between the river and their three other boats on Lake Minnetonka.

"We've got great meal options in the evening on our evening cruises, along with our Sunday brunch and our Friday night dinner cruise here on the river. Those are popular for individuals, small families, or groups themselves."

While everyone else is enjoying the ride, Captain Tom Dixon is the one making sure it's smooth sailing.

"How difficult is navigating on a river versus, say, a lake, which a lot of people here have experience with?" asked Del Rosso.

"It's a narrow waterway, and there's current, so you have to pay a little bit more attention as far as heading goes," said Dixon.

Dixon has been boating for more than 20 years and loves it just as much as the guests.

"I've done the same five-mile stretch, I don't know how many times, this is my 10th season, but there's enough challenge to it that keeps it, keeps it interesting for me," said Dixon. "It's a protected national forest, our waterway here, so south, when we go south down the docks, even though we're in the city, it's like we're in nature."

The best part, Dixson says, is the trip through the lock.

"It's usually the highlight for people, and then we pop out to the most scenic part of one of the most scenic parts of Minnesota, which is Stone Arch Bridge, St. Anthony Falls," said Dixon.

"For all the science geeks, it's kind of a unique portion of the cruise," said Lawrance.

When the weather isn't cooperating, the Minneapolis Queen does its best to stay on course.

"We can enclose all of the outer decks and offer great rooms between the upper and lower decks, totally enclosed," said Lawrance. "Our staff is so well trained, you know, we certify all of our staff on board the river boats as certified deckhands. We don't need to, but we do. It's a big part of why we're such a success. Our staff knows everything about every boat, even on Lake Minnetonka."

If you want to learn more about the sailings or want to buy tickets, just visit their website at twin cities cruises dot com.