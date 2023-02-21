Watch CBS News
Minneapolis Public Schools to close all buildings, move to e-learning for rest of week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Due to the upcoming storm, Minneapolis Public Schools announced it will close buildings and move to e-learning for all students for the remainder of this week.

In addition, the district is shutting down all MPS-sponsored programs, including:

  • Minneapolis Kids,
  • MPS Community Education classes,
  • adult education classes,
  • early childhood programs,
  • athletics,
  • all other activities and events.
  • Also, the school board meetings scheduled for Tuesday night have been canceled and will be rescheduled.

Students are being told that their schools and/or teachers will update them with activities, and other logistics for remote learning.

"Although MPS is experiencing technical difficulties with some systems, technology that supports e-learning is still accessible, including Google Meet, Google Classroom, SeeSaw, Clever, Teams and Outlook," officials said.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 2:11 PM

