Minneapolis Public Schools say encryption virus infected tech systems; data may be compromised

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Public School officials say their network was infected with an encryption virus earlier this week in an incident that led the district to cancel all after school activities.

In a letter sent out to parents, officials say an "unauthorized threat actor" may have accessed data found in the MPS system. There is no evidence, they said, that the data has been used to commit fraud. However the district encouraged employees, parents, and staff to remain vigilant of suspicious emails or phishing attempts.

MPS says it is working with law enforcement, and if there is any indication that personal information has been impacted, they will be notified. They added that the network is now largely restored.

Officials also asked parents to change their passwords as a precaution.

They added that the threat actors may contact staff in an attempt to coerce MPS to pay a ransom, but anyone should report suspicious messages to privacy@mpls.k12.mn.us.