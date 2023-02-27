Minneapolis Public Schools' tech systems disrupted; after-school activities cancelled Monday

MINNEAPOLIS – Technology issues have led Minneapolis Public Schools to cancel all after-school activities Monday.

A district spokesperson says MPS's tech systems were disrupted earlier in the day, but many were restored by the afternoon.

"Many systems are up and running now at Minneapolis Public Schools as both staff and students receive and update passwords. We expected the process to take more than one day and are grateful to school staff for guiding students while also moving lessons forward," the spokesperson said.

The district will make the call Tuesday as to whether after-school activities will resume, and its investigation into the disruptions is ongoing.