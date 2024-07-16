Man shot inside home with children present in Minneapolis' Prospect Park neighborhood

6 shot in south Minneapolis, and more headlines

6 shot in south Minneapolis, and more headlines

6 shot in south Minneapolis, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was shot multiple times inside a home in Minneapolis' Prospect Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2800 block of Delaware Street Southeast around 6:45 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

WCCO

Responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, but police gave no word on his condition.

One person was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other. There were also two adult women and three children younger than 11 in the home when the shooting occurred.

Monday night in south Minneapolis, in an unconnected shooting, one person was killed and five others were injured.

Local Domestic Violence Resources



Women's Advocates

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

Minnesota Day One

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.