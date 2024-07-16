1 dead, 5 injured in south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — An overnight shooting on the edge of Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood left one person dead and five others hurt, police said.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday near 17th and Franklin avenues.

WCCO

Minneapolis park police, University of Minnesota police and Minneapolis police and fire trucks were at the scene, along with multiple ambulances to take the victims to the hospital.

Officials said six people were shot in total and one person has since died from their injuries.

Police had crime scene tape blocking off the area between 15th and 17th avenues along Franklin Avenue as they worked to secure the scene and gather evidence.

About half an hour before the shooting, the Metro Transit Police Department and Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the same area to help a man with his legs caught between a light rail train and the platform. He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

Metro Transit police assisted with the shooting scene, the department said, but it was unrelated to the light rail incident.

Metro Transit tweeted routes 2 and 9 have been detoured off Franklin Avenue until later in the day as police investigate.