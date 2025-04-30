1 killed in Minneapolis shooting three blocks away from site of triple-fatal shooting

Possible gang shooting in Minneapolis leaves 3 dead, and more headlines

As Minneapolis police investigated a triple-fatal shooting overnight, another fatal shooting broke out Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The second shooting happened just three blocks away from the original site on the 1500 block of East 25th Street. Police received 911 calls around 1 p.m., and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. O'Hara said investigators are "not ruling out" that the shootings are related.

A stray bullet from the shooting struck a nearby SUV, O'Hara said, passing beneath the legs of an infant and a toddler in car seats.

Residents in the area are "obviously terrified," O'Hara said. He said police are pulling resources "city-wide," and are even asking for investigative help from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

O'Hara added that the shootings are possibly "associated with gang activity."

"It's completely foolish and we cannot allow it to stand," he added.

Tuesday's shooting broke out around 11:55 p.m. and involved five victims, three of whom died. The two others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one has been arrested.

Since then, investigators have followed "several leads," and are increasing police presence in the area "aimed at restoring a sense of safety," O'Hara said.

All six people who were shot in the 24-hour span were Native American, O'Hara said. He added that police are working with American Indian leaders to collaborate on a community response to the tragedy.