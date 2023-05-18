MPD: Security guard struck and killed in hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a hit-and-run suspect who fatally struck a security guard who was walking home from work in Minneapolis over the weekend.
Early Sunday morning, Kendrick Hemphill was crossing Hiawatha Avenue at 26th Street East when he was hit by a motorist in a red sedan traveling southbound on Hiawatha, police said. The driver did not stop.
Hemphill did not survive his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident or was in the area of the incident around 3:25 a.m. is asked to send the tip to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or CrimeStoppers.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.