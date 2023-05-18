MPD: Security guard struck and killed in hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a hit-and-run suspect who fatally struck a security guard who was walking home from work in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, Kendrick Hemphill was crossing Hiawatha Avenue at 26th Street East when he was hit by a motorist in a red sedan traveling southbound on Hiawatha, police said. The driver did not stop.

In the early morning hours of May 14, Kendrick Hemphill was walking home from his job as a security guard. As he... Posted by Minneapolis Police Department on Thursday, May 18, 2023

Hemphill did not survive his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident or was in the area of the incident around 3:25 a.m. is asked to send the tip to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or CrimeStoppers.