Minneapolis police searching for missing 11-year-old, ask for public's help

WCCO Digital headlines for the afternoon of Nov. 13, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are searching for 11-year-old missing boy Sincere Hopewell, and are asking for the public's assistance.

Police say that Hopewell was last seen Wednesday evening headed east on West Broadway from Knox Avenue North.

Hopewell is described as a 4 foot tall black male with black hair, brown eyes and freckles. At the time he was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt with the "Champions" logo in white in the center. He was also wearing jeans and grey Puma sneakers.

Police say that Hopewell is known to frequent busses and the downtown area. MPD has contacted Metro Transit about the missing 11-year-old.

Police ask that anyone who sees Hopewell to please call 911 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov.

People can also call Crimestoppers to leave information anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).