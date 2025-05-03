Minneapolis police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Minnesota can expect tuition hikes as state budget looks bleak, and more news headlines

Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, Destiny Lachelle Evans has been missing since Friday. She was last seen at her home on the 900 block of Oliver Avenue North around 7:45 a.m.

Destiny is described by officials as being 5-feet and 4-inches tall, approximately 165 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair dyed blue and green.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue, grey and white camouflage-patterned puffy crop top jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike shoes, officials say.

Police also say she has ear and nose piercings, but was not wearing earrings at the time of her disappearance. They also noted that she has asthma.

If you have seen Destiny or know anything about her whereabouts please contact the Minneapolis Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com to learn more.