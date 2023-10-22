Minneapolis police say juvenile shot Saturday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis say a young shooting victim is expected to survive after an incident on the northside over the weekend.

According to Minneapolis police, the shooting happened around 7:17 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Oliver Avenue North. Officers with the Fourth Precinct responded to reports of a shooting as well as a ShotSpotter activation in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a victim — only identified by police as a juvenile — suffering from apparent non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were then transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

"Preliminary reports indicate the juvenile was shot outside," police said.

Police say officers secured the scene and canvassed the area, but no arrests have yet been announced.

The investigation is ongoing.