Police seek help locating missing University of Minnesota student, 19-year-old Sumith Maddi
MINNEAPOLIS — Police with the University of Minnesota say a 19-year-old student went missing over the weekend.
According to UMPD, Sumith Maddi was last seen at 2:40 a.m. Saturday leaving the 17th Avenue Resident Hall, which is located at 326 17th Ave SE in Minneapolis.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 612-624-COPS.
This is a developing story with limited details. Check back for more.
