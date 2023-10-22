Police seek help locating missing University of Minnesota student, 19-year-old Sumith Maddi

MINNEAPOLIS — Police with the University of Minnesota say a 19-year-old student went missing over the weekend.

According to UMPD, Sumith Maddi was last seen at 2:40 a.m. Saturday leaving the 17th Avenue Resident Hall, which is located at 326 17th Ave SE in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 612-624-COPS.

This is a developing story with limited details. Check back for more.