Minneapolis police arrest adult, 2 juveniles following northside robbery

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis' police chief says officers arrested three people for armed robbery Tuesday night.

Chief Brian O'Hara says someone flagged down an officer at North 41st and Aldrich avenues just before 9 p.m. to say they were just robbed.

Officers searched and later found the suspect's vehicle less than a mile north at North 46th and Camden avenues.

They took an adult and two juveniles into custody after a short foot chase.

"Obviously there's been a whole lot of folks who are concerned with the spike in robberies that we've been seeing, and I'm thankful to report that at least with that incident that we have, we have arrests tonight," O'Hara said.

O'Hara says two handguns were also recovered from the vehicle. Just four hours later, a man was shot to death about three miles south on West Broadway Avenue. Police are still searching for the shooter.