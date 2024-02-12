More than 40 violent crimes reported over the weekend in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department says it's investigating more than 40 violent crimes reported over the weekend.

They say a majority of those are robberies at gunpoint, and it's a problem being driven by kids.

On Monday, police arrested three young people after a carjacking near downtown Minneapolis led to a chase and this crash on the city's north side.

One robbery victim shared her story.

"Just boom in a second your life can change completely," said Melanie Olsen.

Olsen had just parked her car outside her Uptown apartment Thursday night and began walking towards the door when it happened.

"I heard a car come up from behind me and stop abruptly, so I went to turn my head and there was a gun to my temple, and they asked if there was any money in my purse. And I said no and they took my purse and my keys I just let everything go," said Olsen.

In shock, she says she did what came naturally.

"I screamed in the middle of the street for a good two minutes. People drove around me, people were not helping me. I think people were afraid until my neighbors came out and called the cops and helped me," Olsen said.

When police arrived, she learned she was one of seven robbery victims Thursday night alone, all robbed at gunpoint, some assaulted.

"I'm thankful because I'm still here it could have been so much worse. My stuff can be replaced, but I can't," Olsen said.

Olsen is speaking out so others know what is going on in several neighborhoods across Minneapolis.

"I feel like they are young, and I feel like they don't take into consideration what they are doing to other people. It's like a game," Olsen said.

"We've had 46 violent crimes reported over the weekend and 70%t of them are robberies," said MPD Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

O'Hara says those robbery numbers are being driven by juvenile offenders.

MPD's proactive units as well as investigative and intelligence components are trying to identify the young people involved.

"We need real consequences for kids who are out there putting a gun into someone's mouth to rob them of property. That's outrageous," Ohara said.

O'Hara says he suspects the three young offenders arrested Monday were part of a bigger crowd from the weekend.

A pattern that Olsen hopes is stopped, and one she says will not control her life.

"I'm trying to still live my life with love and understanding. Even though I'm traumatized, you can't live in fear, " Olsen said.

Year-to-date robberies are up 40% in Minneapolis.

Chief O'Hara says most are concentrated in the fifth precinct.

The Uptown area west of Interstate 35 and south of Interstate 94, near the Lake and Northeast neighborhoods, have been hit as well.