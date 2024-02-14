Watch CBS News
Man shot to death on Minneapolis' West Broadway Avenue

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city's northside early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to West Broadway and North Emerson avenues near Interstate 94 after gunshots were detected just after 1 a.m.

sqz-story-mpls-shooting-wcco4uhi.jpg
WCCO

Officers found a man bleeding on the street. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

MPD Chief Brian O'Hara says investigators believe the shooter walked up to the victim and shot him before fleeing west on Broadway in a light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on this shooting can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

First published on February 14, 2024 / 6:17 AM CST

