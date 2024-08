MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis Police Department cruisers collided overnight Thursday.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at West 32nd Street and 1st Avenue South, about a block east of Interstate 35W.

A WCCO crew at the scene saw one of the cruisers had a slightly crushed door and a deployed airbag.

WCCO has reached out to police for more information, including if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.