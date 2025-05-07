Minneapolis Police have announced several more arrests in string of fatal shootings that left 6 dead

Minneapolis police announced several more arrests and charges stemming from the recent shootings.

Last week, Minneapolis saw six homicides in the span of three days — including a mass shooting were four died. The shooter, James Ortley, was arrested and charged. Ortley made his first court appearance on Monday, he is expected to have another appearance later next month.

On April 30, a 34-year-old man was shot and killed near 21st and 17th Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Three men have been charged, two with second degree murder and one with aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Later that day another shooting near 30th and 15th Avenue South left a 50-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He later died at a local hospital. Police say that the shooter was arrested and booked on Tuesday.

"These arrests and charges clearly demonstrate the effectiveness of our investigators and the power of collaboration with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners." said Chief Brian O'Hara. "Each one of these cases was full of complexities and challenges. The level of urgency, dedication, and determination is what these victims deserve, and our city needs. I am so proud of the non-stop work done every day by our officers and our law enforcement partners."

Police say they are still looking for two additional suspects.

So far this year, there have been 16 homicides in Minneapolis, including a mass shooting where four died. That is down from the three year average of 24, and five less then the same time as last year.