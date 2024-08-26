Minneapolis man struck and killed by motorist in Wisconsin, officials say

First days of State Fair shatter attendance records, and more headlines

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. — An investigation is underway after a Minneapolis man was struck and killed by a motorist in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it happened Sunday night on Highway 63 near County Road F, which is just south of Minong in Washburn County.

A 55-year-old Texas man was driving north on the highway when he struck the 28-year-old man who was standing in the roadway, Wisconsin officials said. The man hit was wearing dark clothing. The driver was not injured in the crash.

It's unknown if charges will be filed. Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Washburn County Sheriff's Office, Washburn County Highway Department, North Ambulance and Hayward Fire Department assisted in response to the crash.

Washburn County is in northern Wisconsin, which is around 130 miles northeast of Minneapolis.