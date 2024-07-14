Striking Minneapolis park workers deliver counterproposal amid strike

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says a counteroffer by their striking workers will add nearly $1 million in costs this year.

The park board says it received the new proposal from the park workers' union, LIUNA Local 363, which will cost $800,000 more overall. The union's previous three-year proposal cost $6.7 million, the board says.

The new proposal would cost $7.5 million over three years, compared to the park board's offer of $4.6 million over three years.

The park board said it presented its last, best and final offer, which includes a 10.25% wage increase over three years, plus two market adjustments for 13 positions.

The counteroffer was a total package, which the park board says indicates "a rejection of any portion constitutes a rejection of the entire proposal."

Park workers say they're still waiting to receive the board's official reaction to that offer.

"We remain committed to serious negotiations at the bargaining table and addressing proposals in good faith," said AJ Lange, LIUNA Local 363 business manager. "If the park board is genuinely interested in resuming talks, we expect them to reach out through proper channels, as we have done. We will focus our efforts on productive negotiations."

The two sides will meet with a mediator for negotiations at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Workers have been on strike for more than a week, calling for better pay and benefits. The workers are tasked with maintaining the city's parks, which are consistently ranked among the top in the nation. The union represents a little more than a third of the city's full-time and seasonal staff labor staff.