Police suspect arson after Minneapolis's historic Stevens House catches fire 3 times in a month

MINNEAPOLIS – Three recent fires, all of which occurred at the Stevens House, have investigators suspecting criminal activity.

The first fire occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The second fire happened almost a month later on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The most recent fire occurred earlier this month on Saturday, Oct. 1. All three fires took place in the early morning.

The Stevens House was built in 1850, and has been nicknamed "the birthplace of Minneapolis" by historians.

John H. Stevens House as seen prior to the three fires. CBS

The Minneapolis Park Police is now asking for the public's help in finding the individual(s) responsible. People who provide information leading to the identification of the individual(s) responsible for setting these fires will be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's State Fire Marshall Division.

Tips can be made by calling 1-800-723-2020.