Minneapolis' historic John H. Stevens house catches fire for 2nd time in a month

MINNEAPOLIS -- Just weeks after the historic John H. Stevens House sustained extensive damage in a fire, the place that calls itself "the birthplace of Minneapolis" was aflame again Tuesday.

Crews responded to the home and museum at 4901 Minnehaha Avenue around 3:30 a.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department said. They saw smoke coming from the back of the house, and found the back porch burning.

The fire did not spread to the interior of the house, and no injuries were reported.

The second fire is being investigated.

The John H. Stevens House is more than 170 years old and belonged to the "father of Minneapolis," according to the museum. The museum said the home was where Minneapolis was named and Hennepin County was organized.