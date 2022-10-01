Stevens House goes up in flames for third time

MINNEAPOLIS -- A house in Minneapolis went up in flames early Saturday morning for the third time in just over a month.

The Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park is known for being the first wood-frame home in Minneapolis.

Recently, it's been known for catching fire. The Minneapolis Fire Department says the latest blaze started just after 3:30 a.m. and they found a "heavy fire" on the back corner of the building.

They say no one was hurt.