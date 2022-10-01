Stevens House goes up in flames for third time
MINNEAPOLIS -- A house in Minneapolis went up in flames early Saturday morning for the third time in just over a month.
The Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park is known for being the first wood-frame home in Minneapolis.
Recently, it's been known for catching fire. The Minneapolis Fire Department says the latest blaze started just after 3:30 a.m. and they found a "heavy fire" on the back corner of the building.
They say no one was hurt.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.