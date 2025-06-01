Minneapolis park police officer "kicked in the face" by man during after-hours confrontation

Twin Cities police chief on leave following "complaint," and more headlines

The Minneapolis Park Police Department says a man assaulted officers, kicking one in the face, during a confrontation late Saturday night at Cedar Lake.

Officers encountered a man and a woman at East Cedar Lake Beach at about 11 p.m., an hour after the beach closed.

Police say "they fled on foot and then assaulted the officers," with the who was kicked needing medical treatment.

Both suspects were arrested, with police saying the man had outstanding warrants and the woman is expected to be charged with obstruction.

Several Minneapolis police officers also responded to the scene of the assault, which is still under investigation.