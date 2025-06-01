Watch CBS News
Local News

Minneapolis park police officer "kicked in the face" by man during after-hours confrontation

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities police chief on leave following "complaint," and more headlines
Twin Cities police chief on leave following "complaint," and more headlines 01:17

The Minneapolis Park Police Department says a man assaulted officers, kicking one in the face, during a confrontation late Saturday night at Cedar Lake.

Officers encountered a man and a woman at East Cedar Lake Beach at about 11 p.m., an hour after the beach closed.

Police say "they fled on foot and then assaulted the officers," with the who was kicked needing medical treatment.

Both suspects were arrested, with police saying the man had outstanding warrants and the woman is expected to be charged with obstruction.

Several Minneapolis police officers also responded to the scene of the assault, which is still under investigation.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.