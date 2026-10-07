Woman, 21, charged in Minneapolis nightclub mass shooting that injured 9

A 21-year-old woman faces charges for her alleged role in a mass shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub over the summer.

Nine people were injured during the shooting on July 19, court documents say. The woman, Veronica Marie Brown, is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and one count of second-degree assault.

Video surveillance from outside the Reign nightclub in the Uptown neighborhood shows shots fired from the passenger side of a black Infiniti with no front license plate. Police also learned that the night before, Brown's boyfriend had been assaulted at a separate nightclub, charges say.

The victims at the Reign shooting were perpetrators of the assault at the other nightclub, the criminal complaint says. Police also found video of the car after the shooting, and Brown is in the passenger seat, along with her boyfriend.

According to the complaint, police were able to track down the registered owner of the Infiniti, who said she had sold the vehicle to Brown.

During her arrest on Monday, Brown said she didn't remember purchasing the vehicle and said she didn't remember what she was doing during the shooting.

Charging documents say four guns were fired during the shooting.