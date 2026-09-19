Minneapolis police search for vehicle connected to Reign nightclub mass shooting

Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle they believe is connected to July's mass shooting outside the Reign Event Center.

The attack occurred just after midnight on July 19 when a large crowd was gathered outside the nightclub, located off Hennepin Avenue and West 29th Street in the Uptown neighborhood.

Nine people were wounded, two seriously. The victims — eight men and one woman, ranging in age from 18 to 27 — are expected to survive.

"This was a brazen act of violence in a crowded entertainment district where innocent people were placed at tremendous risk," Bill Peterson, the city's interim police chief, told WCCO in the aftermath of the attack.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a black Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 with the following features:

Wisconsin blackout license plate ZAC-6116

Distinctive wheels

Red brake calipers

Heavily tented windows

Sunroof

Minneapolis Police

Police have not made any arrests in this case, and they urge anyone who spots the vehicle not to approach it or its passengers. Instead, call 911. Tipsters can also leave a voicemail for police at 612-673-5845 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Days after the shooting, WCCO spoke with the family of 20-year-old Deven Wyatt, who suffered injuries to his spinal cord as well as several broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Wyatt's family says he will likely never walk again.

"He just had his whole life ahead of him," said mother Ericka Williams. "I just wish people would just put the guns down. It's not worth it."

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is July 19, 2026.

