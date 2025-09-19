Minneapolis opening new neighborhood assistance center for those impacted by violence

The city of Minneapolis is opening a neighborhood assistance center for anyone impacted by recent shootings and violence.

"There has been a lot going on the community as far as violence that is traumatizing not just to the people directly impacted but to neighbors to the community in general," said Chris Thokles, Director of Operations for the Minneapolis Health Department

Two Mass shootings in south Minneapolis sparked the city to pool its resources, from mental health support, human trafficking prevention as well as help with drug addiction and homelessness in one place.

"To really offer resources to folks in need not just recent victims to really anyone who needs resources right now," said Thokles.

The Family Partnership is providing the space and its open to anyone who needs it.

"We have the Minneapolis Health Department mobile medical unit and folks can come and get some care for their physical self and meet with our nurses and nurse practitioner.

Inside we have all kinds of referrals we have snacks, water we have referrals for mental health we have referrals for our unhoused neighbors' legal resources," Thokles said.

Minneapolis did the same thing after the shooting at Annunciation Church and School.

It was well received, and city official say it needed again.

"Were just listening to neighbors and hear what they need and be responsive," said Thokles.

Whatever folks are going through the city wants to meet them where they are and connect them to services that can get them the help they need.

The community help center is open through Sunday. Weekend hours are from 10am to 2pm, at the Family Partnership building at 15-27 East Lake Street.