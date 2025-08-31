Minneapolis opens community support and resource center in wake of Annunciation shooting

Minnesotans turn to faith for healing after Annunciation shooting

Minnesotans turn to faith for healing after Annunciation shooting

Minnesotans turn to faith for healing after Annunciation shooting

The city of Minneapolis opened a resource center to support community members following Wednesday's mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church.

The Neighborhood Community Support and Resource Center is located at Lynnhurst Park and will be open Sunday through Thursday between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Officials say they opened the center in response to needs "communicated by neighborhood associations and community members" for a place for anyone impacted by the shooting, regardless of connection.

The center offers various resources, including a disaster distress hotline, victim and mental health services, therapy animals and more. Additionally, there are applications for financial assistance through the Minnesota Crime Victims Reimbursement Program for victims, witnesses and their families for losses incurred as a result of the shooting.

"In the wake of this horrific tragedy, our City is grieving alongside the families, neighbors and students whose lives have been forever changed. No one should have to navigate this kind of pain alone," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Frey describes the center as a "space where neighbors can find care, comfort and connection."

The center will be staffed by volunteers with the Minneapolis Park Board, with help from several neighborhood organizations such as the Red Cross and North Star Animals.

Future hours and locations beyond Tuesday will be announced at a later date, the city says, but it is expected to remain open for at least a week.

Officials encourage people to donate money to help support the victims of the shooting. To learn about how to help, click here.