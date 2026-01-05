Minneapolis woman receives national award for rescuing child at Bde Maka Ska

A Minneapolis woman is being recognized with a national lifesaving award after rescuing a toddler who slipped into Bde Maka Ska last Mother's Day.

Karmen Black, a licensed social worker and Minneapolis resident, received the Heroic Act Award from the United States Lifesaving Association on Monday during a ceremony at Minneapolis Fire Station 5. The award is the highest honor the organization gives to a bystander who is not a lifeguard or first responder.

The rescue happened while Black was walking around the lake with a friend.

"I love walking the lake," Black said. "We had went around once, and then I convinced my friend to, 'let's go around a second time.'"

During the second lap, Black noticed a man walking ahead with his children. One child, she said, was trailing far behind.

"There was a third child lagging behind. I would say, like 30 yards behind him," Black said. "And I said, 'Gosh, he's pretty far behind his father, especially to be so close to the lake."

Moments later, the situation escalated.

"The little boy turned," Black said. "He literally turned and saw the water. Eyes lit up, and I said to my friend, 'No, he's not going to.' And he a-lined to the lake and just threw himself."

Black said the location made the situation especially dangerous.

"If the father would have turned and looked down the path, just because of the way of the incline going down to the lake, he would have never known his son was literally over the edge, drowning," she said.

Black ran into the water fully clothed and pulled the child out. The boy was reunited with his father moments later and was not seriously hurt.

Minneapolis Interim Fire Chief Melanie Rucker said Black's quick action prevented a much more serious emergency.

"With Carmen's quick thinking and reaction, that saved a life," Rucker said. "That saved a rescue that we didn't even have to respond to."

Dr. Ayanna Rakhu, founder of Sankofa Swim International, presented the award and said the rescue highlights how quickly drowning incidents can happen.

"Drowning happens quickly and it happens silently," Rakhu said. "Awareness is a big thing."

Rakhu said the incident underscores the importance of swim education not just for children, but for adults as well.

"It's important for kids and adults, and parents and aunts and uncles to learn how to swim," she said. "Because we end up in these situations."

Black said the experience stayed with her long after the rescue.

"I was traumatized for like a month," she said, adding that she goes to the lakes almost every day in the summer.

Despite the national recognition, Black said she does not see herself as extraordinary.

"I just feel like this should be normal," she said. "You would hope that this is just what anybody would do."