Local musicians featured in Tony Hawk video game

A video game that ushered in a new era of gaming has a new Minneapolis connection.

Video game fans will hear the work of musicians P.O.S. and Dwynell Roland under the newest version of the skateboarding game Tony Hawk.

They sat down with me to talk about the honor of having their music immortalized in a new way.

"Don't ever play like I do, don't play like I do," said Dwynell Roland.

For Roland, this is a first.

"This is my first time literally playing, so to hear it is really dope, said Roland.

He's played Tony Hawk before, but this is the first time he's hearing "Duck Fat," the song he recorded with his mentor, as part of the game.

Roland is a popular artist among many who follow the local music scene.

He has performed across Minnesota and in venues on the East and West coasts, most recently performing at the Minnesota State Fair.

For this Minneapolis native, making music is what it's all about, but he says having that music immortalized on a popular video game is the best.

"A lot of this is Steph, and then I'm just on the hook," said Roland, who added that his mentor, Stef "P.O.S." Alexander, is the real star of the show.

"Both of us have been making music forever and ever, but we started working on this project about a year and a half ago," said POS

POS is a giant in the music industry. Making music since his teens, P.O.S. has worked with many artists in several bands, his most famous collaboration being Doomtree.

First Avenue, that's like home base to me, always," said P.O.S.

P.O.S has two stars on the outside of First Avenue, one as a solo artist, the other with his band Doomtree.

"I'm old enough to play the first Tony Hawk demo, and I remember having every single song from that thing stuck in my head," said P.O.S.

That's why it's so special to hear a song he wrote and performed with someone he considers family in the industry.

"I've been all over, I've done all kinds of stuff, and don't matter that's wild, that's good. said P.O.S.

"He bought me on my first tour like before I knew anything about touring, he gave me a shot on the West Coast," Roland said.

Both artists say that the deal that came down was unbelievable.

"To have somebody like hit you up like hey we want this song in this game is that cool we already did it," said P.O.S.

Now they've officially merged their passions.

"It's amazing for all the reasons I grew up skateboarding, I grew up playing video games, I grew up making music, it's all of my favorite things all at the same time," said P.O.S.

The fact is, now their music will be heard around the world by gamers who spend time on a video skateboard.

"The best thing about this is that this is forever, this is forever, there is no taking away from this, this is going to be in this game forever, said Roland.

And they aren't finished.

These two artists have more collaborations in the works. They want to inspire other musicians and have some advice for those reaching for their dreams.

"Making art, making music for the sake of it is really important, so if you enjoy doing that, do that really hard," said P.O.S.

P.O.S. and Dwynell say they are going to enjoy this moment in their careers and continue to concentrate on the music.