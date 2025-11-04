Minneapolis elementary school students host Election Day bake sale

Voters at Marcy Arts Elementary School in Minneapolis found more than ballot boxes on Election Day — they also found cookies, cocoa and a crowd of parent volunteers raising money for classrooms and school programs.

"Every year, Marcy Arts Elementary does an Election Day bake sale. It's hosted by our Family Connections group, which is Marcy's version of a parent-teacher organization," said Kasey Hayes, a parent of a second-grade student who helped organize the event.

Set up outside the polling place, the sale aims to catch voters on their way in and out.

"It's intentional. The school is a polling place, so it's a good opportunity to catch people voting. Works up an appetite, and cookies are very satisfying for that," Hayes said.

Parents and students staffed the table throughout the day, with hot chocolate and coffee on hand. Hayes said the weather helped.

"No, it's a beautiful day, perfect day for a bake sale," she said.

Beyond refreshments, the volunteers added a prize wheel for tips and even set out dog treats. The money, Hayes said, supports classroom needs and student experiences. "It's all about community. If we can bring our parent and caretaker community together, we can support our school community."

Ben Andrews, who stopped by with his child and a fresh batch of cookies, said families see the sale as a way to give back.

"Well, we love to raise money for our school and fund all the different things that they have going on. We're so happy to be a part of this community. And yeah, we're just happy to be a part of it, and they're delicious cookies. We want other people to experience delicious cookies too," Andrews said.

Organizers said they raised close to $700 last year and expect to earn more this year. The sale was scheduled to wrap up around 4 p.m., depending on whether the trays lasted that long.