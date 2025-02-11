Minneapolis man pleads guilty to federal fentanyl possession charge

Judge pauses cuts to medical research funding, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — State charges against a man caught with more than 1,700 fentanyl pills in Minneapolis have been dropped after he pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Bernard Mack pleaded guilty last month to a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to court records. Subsequently, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office dismissed a first-degree aggravated controlled substance offense against him.

Mack was one of four people who fled a traffic stop on Dec. 23, 2023, near Elliot Park. Police recovered 1,788 pills during the arrest that later tested positive for fentanyl.

"This quantity of fentanyl is extraordinary for a street-level drug arrest and could have harmed or killed countless people," Minneapolis Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto said at the time.

Mack has been sentenced to 70 months in prison.