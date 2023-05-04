Minneapolis landmarks to be lit green for Mental Health Awareness Month

MINNEAPOLIS – Several Minneapolis landmarks will be lit green this week to mark Mental Health Awareness Month.

The city said the I-35W bridge will be lit on Thursday, and the following landmarks will go green on Friday:

US Bancorp Center

Target Corp.

IDS Center

Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis

U.S. Bank Stadium

Lowry Avenue Bridge

Target Field

Capella Tower

Washington Square

Nicollet Mall

Mayor Jacob Frey also issued a proclamation marking May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Minneapolis, "highlighting that together, we can realize our shared vision of a city where anyone, especially young people, affected by mental illness can get the appropriate support and quality of care to live healthy, fulfilling lives."

The city also shared the following resources for those seeking help for mental wellness:

Minnesota warmline: a safe, anonymous and confidential way to connect with people; 1-877-404-3190 or text "Support" to 85511 noon to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): help finding resources for those with and without insurance. 1-888-NAMI-HELPS or 1-888-626-4435.

CRISIS text line: a free, 24/7 phone line for those experiencing a mental health crisis. Adult services: 612-596-1223. Child services: 612-348-2233. Mobile phone: **CRISIS (274747) or text "MN" to 741741.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Behavioral health crisis

Mental health support