2 men charged in Minneapolis Lake Street shooting that killed 1, injured boy

Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting on Minneapolis' Lake Street corridor last September that left a man dead and a boy injured.

Trevon Harris, 28, and Kenny Davenport, 50, each face one count of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

According to the complaint, police were called to 15th Avenue South and Lake Street East around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 14 on a shots fired call.

They found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was later pronounced dead. Separately, a boy had been taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video of the scene shows the man and the boy walking back to their car on the east side of 15th Avenue. Harris and Davenport were approaching them as they reached their car, court documents say.

Harris approached the man on the driver's side of the car, while Davenport approached the boy on the other side. They both started fighting and shots rang out, charges say. Davenport also struck the boy with his gun, the complaint says.

Police interviewed the boy at the hospital, who said he was attacked while walking to the car. He said Davenport told him to "give up everything" and shot him in the knee, charges say.

Investigators traced Harris and and Davenports' cell phone locations to the site of the shooting. They also learned that the two were involved in narcotics sales and considered the area to be their territory, charges say.

The complaint says that investigators believe the two victims were also selling drugs in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Harris is in custody on unrelated gun charges. Davenport was charged by warrant.