Fight inside Minneapolis apartment leaves woman seriously hurt, man in custody with stab wound

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a "verbal altercation" between a man and a woman turned violent overnight Tuesday inside a Minneapolis apartment, leaving her with apparent life-threatening injuries and him in custody with a stab wound.

Officers were called to the Lake Street Dwelling building off West Lake Street and Harriet Avenue at about 1 a.m., where they found a woman inside a residence suffering from serious "blunt-force injuries," police say. The man had also been stabbed, but his injury isn't considered serious.

Both were rushed to Hennepin Healthcare, and the man was eventually arrested and sent to the Hennepin County Jail.

Police say they're still investigating what led up to the attack.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates
wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
stpaulintervention.org
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One
dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

