Minneapolis set to vote on proposal to establish city labor standards board

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council is set to vote on a proposal on Thursday that would establish a labor standards board, a move that worries some small business owners.

Those who helped make the board happen say it's intended to be a collaboration between employers and employees.

The 15-member board would be comprised of employers, workers, consumers and other community stakeholders. They would advise the mayor and the City Council on industry-specific regulations and workplace policies.

One-hundred-and-twenty restaurant owners and hospitality leaders have recently come out against the board's creation, some saying it's a solution in search of a problem.

Those in favor of it say it allows working-class people who are experts in their sectors to actively participate in policymaking.

The vote is set to happen sometime around 9:30 a.m.

