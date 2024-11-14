Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Minneapolis set to vote on proposal to establish city labor standards board

By Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis City Council set to vote on Labor Standards Board proposal
Minneapolis City Council set to vote on Labor Standards Board proposal 00:55

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council is set to vote on a proposal on Thursday that would establish a labor standards board, a move that worries some small business owners.

Those who helped make the board happen say it's intended to be a collaboration between employers and employees. 

The 15-member board would be comprised of employers, workers, consumers and other community stakeholders. They would advise the mayor and the City Council on industry-specific regulations and workplace policies. 

One-hundred-and-twenty restaurant owners and hospitality leaders have recently come out against the board's creation, some saying it's a solution in search of a problem. 

Those in favor of it say it allows working-class people who are experts in their sectors to actively participate in policymaking.

The vote is set to happen sometime around 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

Beret Leone
web-beret-leone.jpg

Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.