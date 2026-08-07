Teen severely injured in fall at Minneapolis grain elevator "showing signs of life," family says

The 18-year-old who was severely injured in a fall inside an abandoned grain elevator on Monday has opened his eyes, according to a CaringBridge page.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a group of teenagers and young adults were trespassing at the grain elevator around 8:30 p.m. when the teen fell nearly 20 stories, causing life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old still requires sedation but wakes up when the sedation is stopped and is "showing signs of life," per his CaringBridge page. The post also says that the teenager's doctors have "never seen somebody come back after such circumstances."

Neighbors and workers in the area said the 18-year-old was filming a video for social media. Residents say they've made hundreds of calls over the years to try to get the city to do something about the building, which frequently sees so-called "urban explorers" climbing on it.

Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said police have responded to upwards of a dozen calls to the silos this year.

Parten said last year there were roughly 80 incidents of "urban exploring" reported in the First and Second Precincts. So far this year, there have been about 100, he said.