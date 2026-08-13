Law firm investigating urban explorer's 20-story fall in Minneapolis

The Chicago-based law firm of Romanucci and Blandin is now investigating after an 18-year-old urban explorer was severely injured after falling nearly 20 stories from a Minneapolis grain elevator earlier this month.

Police say on the night of Aug. 3, Ash Ranallo-Korbel and a group of teens trespassed inside the decommissioned Checkerboard Grain Elevator, located near East 38th Street and Hiawatha Avenue.

Firefighters needed to use a ladder truck to rescue Ranallo-Korbel, who witnesses say was filming a social media video at the time of the fall.

The law firm says the fall could have been prevented, and they're considering a civil investigation into what they call inadequate security at the abandoned structure.

"It is evident that the property became an attraction, and because security was lax, the property was easily accessible," said a law firm spokesperson. "Furthermore, there is ample evidence of numerous, repeated and consistent reports of concern over a period of years, in addition to requests for intervention to properly secure the premises."

A view from inside the decommissioned Checkerboard Grain Elevator in Minneapolis. WCCO

According to Minneapolis police, there were about 80 "urban explorer" incidents reported last year in the city's first and second precincts. So far in 2026, police say there have been about 100 reports and they've made 15 arrests.

Police say charges could range from misdemeanor trespassing to felony damage to property.

"It's sad because the reality is, this is an individual out having fun, seeking adventure, and made a bad decision that resulted in life-changing injuries," said Garrett Parten, MPD's public information officer. "But while they are seeking fun and adventure, what they're doing is illegal and extremely dangerous."

Neighbors tell WCCO they've made hundreds of 911 calls over the years regarding trespassing at the site.

According to Ranallo-Korbel's CaringBridge page, he still requires sedation, but shows "signs of life" when the medication fades, including opening his eyes. The page also notes his doctors have "never seen somebody come back after such circumstances."

In a statement from Checkerboard LLC, which took ownership of the site three years, a spokesperson said "the investigation into what happened and why is ongoing and we're committed to assisting it in any way possible."