Minneapolis house fire displaces four adults

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were displaced on Thursday night after a house fire in north Minneapolis.

Fire officials say crews responded to the home shortly after 7 p.m. They found smoke showing from the basement of a 1 1/2 story home.

Everyone who lived in the home had evacuated, but the house was deemed uninhabitable. Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for the four adults who lived in the home.

Fire is out. Home was deemed uninhabitable. Red Cross has been called for temporary placement for 4 displaced adults. No injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) November 25, 2022

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.