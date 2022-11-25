Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Minneapolis house fire displaces four adults

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Nov. 25, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Nov. 25, 2022 01:16

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were displaced on Thursday night after a house fire in north Minneapolis.

Fire officials say crews responded to the home shortly after 7 p.m. They found smoke showing from the basement of a 1 1/2 story home. 

Everyone who lived in the home had evacuated, but the house was deemed uninhabitable. Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for the four adults who lived in the home.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.