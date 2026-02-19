Man who shot, killed 3 at Minneapolis homeless encampment sentenced to 86.5 years in prison

A man who was found guilty of killing three people at a Minneapolis homeless encampment was sentenced Thursday to 86.5 years in prison.

Earl Bennett, 42, was found guilty on three counts of second-degree intentional murder for the Oct. 27, 2024, shooting at an encampment on Snelling Avenue and East 44th Street.

Video surveillance from the area shows Bennett arriving on an electric bike and entering a tent in the encampment. About 15 minutes later, video captured the sound of several gunshots before Bennett is seen leaving the tent, charges say.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Christopher Martell Washington of Fridley, 32-year-old Louis Mitchell Lemons Jr. of Brooklyn Center and 35-year-old Samantha Jo Moss of St. Louis Park.

Later that night, officers in St. Paul responded to a shots fired call near Snelling and Charles avenues. When they arrived, they found Bennett with a gun. As officers approached, Bennett pointed the gun to his head, officers said.

Officers tried to get him to surrender, and he started walking around the intersection of Snelling and University avenues, according to police.

Police then fired "less lethal" rounds at Bennett, but he pointed his gun at police, according to the department and witnesses.

Four officers shot and injured him. They were all cleared of criminal charges.

Bennett was also found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm. He will receive credit for the year and three months he has already served in prison.

