Man shot by St. Paul police charged in Minneapolis homeless encampment shooting that killed 3

MINNEAPOLIS — A 40-year-old man critically injured after being shot by St. Paul police officers has been charged in a deadly shooting at a Minneapolis homeless encampment.

Earl Bennett was charged with three counts of second-degree murder for the Oct. 27 shooting, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County on Monday.

Three people died in the shooting at a small encampment next to railroad tracks near Snelling Avenue and East 44th Street in the Hiawatha neighborhood.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 38-year-old Christopher Martell Washington of Fridley, and 32-year-old Louis Mitchell Lemons Jr. of Brooklyn Center. A woman, identified as Samantha Jo Moss of St. Louis Park, was hospitalized in critical condition, but later died of her injuries.

Charges say investigators obtained surveillance video from the area that allegedly captured the suspect, later identified as Bennett, arriving on an electric bike and entering a tent at the encampment. About 15 minutes later, video captured the sound of several gunshots before Bennett exited the tent and left on his bike.

Bennett is also facing an attempted first-degree murder charge for a shooting at a sober house in south Minneapolis that left a man severely injured last Monday. The sober house manager identified Bennett as the suspect in the shooting. He also identified Bennett as the suspect in the surveillance video from the encampment shooting.

Later that same night, officers in St. Paul responded to a shots fired call near Snelling and Charles avenues. Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified as Bennett, with a gun.

As officers approached, Bennett pointed the gun to his head, police said. Officers began talking with him, trying to get him to surrender, but he then started walking south down Snelling. Once he reached the Snelling and University area, he began walking around in the intersection, according to police.

Police said officers fired "less lethal" rounds at Bennett to try and get him to surrender, but he still would not.

Bennett then pointed his gun at police, according to the department and witnesses, and that's when officers shot him.

St. Paul police said all officers were wearing body cameras that were working at the time. They have all been put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The BCA is leading the investigation.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged Bennett with second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the armed encounter with officers.

Bennett remains in the hospital in stable condition. He has eight previous felony convictions: five for first-degree aggravated robberies, one for receiving stolen property, one for fleeing police and one for an attempted escape from custody.