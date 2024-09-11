Minneapolis initiative helps cover some of the cost of home weatherization

MINNEAPOLIS — After walking and biking on a hot day, Jamie Laudert and her kids return to a cool, comfortable home, but that wasn't always the case.



"During the summer months it would get to like 80-85 degrees in my room even with the air conditioning running in the summer," said Laudert, who lives in Minneapolis.



In the winter, her sons' room never got warmer than 65 degrees with the heat on.



"Their closet was actually so cold that you couldn't leave the door open at all because otherwise it would get really cold," explained Laudert.



For five years, Laudert and her husband dealt with their drafty home the best they could. Then last year they discovered the city could help cover some of the cost for improvements.



"When we heard about this program, it was so great because we got to have the things that we really couldn't afford to have before that," said Laudert.

The home weatherization program is a new part of the Minneapolis Climate Legacy Initiative. Over the past decade, the city has made extensive progress in addressing climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Since 2018, the city has saved over $150 million in energy costs through climate programs while supporting more than 5,000 low-income residents and businesses.



Everyone in the city of Minneapolis is eligible for some form of assistance.



"It depends on income, where folks live in the city, but for people who live in our green zones, there's up to $14,000 in match for every property owner," Patrick Hanlon, Deputy Commissioner of Sustainability and Healthy Homes for the City of Minneapolis said.

The process typically begins with a free visit from the city's home energy squad.



"They can come in and give an evaluation of like with Jamie's house, can look at what opportunities there are around insulation, maybe even the furnace or air conditioner," said Hanlon.



In Laudert's home, upgrades included insulation in every outside wall, replacing three outside doors, weatherstripping and new windows.



"At least six months of the year, I'm saving between $40 and $60 a month," said Laudert.



She says it's a win-win as her family is now more comfortable too.

"It is definitely worth it, and I would definitely do it again. They just did so much for our household and helped us a lot that we are incredibly grateful for them," said Laudert.

Funding for the Minneapolis Climate Legacy Initiative comes from a variety of sources. Federal, state and city monies are included.

Last year, Minneapolis raised utility fees by an extra $12 per household on average annually to help fund its climate plan.